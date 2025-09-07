ATHENS — Georgia did not look like an elite football team in its 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

Despite the poor showing the Bulldogs remained at No. 3 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

Ahead of Georgia in the polls are No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Penn State. LSU is No. 4 and Oregon is No. 5.

Georgia’s offense was a major talking point coming out of the win. The Bulldogs ran the ball as they totaled 190 yards on the ground.

But the lack of an explosive passing offense leaves Georgia with plenty of things to fix going into its next game.

“A couple mishaps that we have to overcome,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But we’ve got to find ways to be explosive. I mean, you’ve got to be able to throw the ball downfield and take shots. And that’s probably the toughest thing that I’ve been most disappointed in.”

Georgia will see a step up in competition as the Bulldogs go on the road to face Tennessee. The Volunteers beat East Tennessee State with ease on Saturday. Tennessee also sports an early-season win over Syracuse.

Tennessee came in at No. 15 in this week’s poll. Smart is 4-0 as Georgia’s coach when the Bulldogs visit Tennessee.

But with Saturday’s game being the first true road game of the season, he understands why he’ll need to have his team prepared.

“It’s a different demeanor when you go on the road in the SEC, especially when you have not been on the road,” Smart said. “It’s always an adventure. We’ve been preparing for that, knowing that all along it’s going to be different when you go up there. You’ve got to be prepared for it. You’ve got to have confidence in your plan. You’ve got to go execute as a unit. It’s not you against 100,000. It’s you against 11-11.”

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview Georgia’s trip to Neyland Stadium next week. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Below you can find the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3