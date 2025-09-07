Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
56
South Carolina State Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
0
2nd QTR
1:55
LSU Tigers
10
Arizona State Sun Devils
0
2nd QTR
5:11
Mississippi State Bulldogs
17
Ball State Cardinals
0
2nd QTR
00:37
Auburn Tigers
21
Vanderbilt Commodores
10
2nd QTR
2:13
Virginia Tech Hokies
17
Michigan Wolverines
0
2nd QTR
5:24
Oklahoma Sooners
7
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
0
2nd QTR
11:06
Alabama Crimson Tide
28
San Jose State Spartans
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
38
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
Ole Miss Rebels
30
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
23
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
Kansas Jayhawks
31
Final
Missouri Tigers
42
South Florida Bulls
18
Final
Florida Gators
16
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
33 minutes ago
3 things: Georgia offense struggles in 28-6 win over Austin Peay, but …
ATHENS — Georgia got the win, but not the offensive progress Kirby Smart was hoping for in its 28-6 win over FCS-opponent Austin Peay on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Kirby Smart on Georgia OL injuries: ‘We’re not who we need to be’
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand on the injury front with the Bulldogs coming out of the game against Austin Peay.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay instant observations as Bulldogs emerge with …
ATHENS — The entire day in Athens was disjointed.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Georgia offense sputters vs. FCS Austin Peay through first half of weather …
ATHENS — The Georgia football offense is continuing to find its way under quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Promising freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury
ATHENS — Ethan Barbour had gotten off to a promising start to his Georgia career. He started the season-opener against Marshall and routinely found himself on the field …
Connor Riley
