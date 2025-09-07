Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
  • Arkansas State Red Wolves
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Michigan Wolverines
    0
    2nd QTR
    5:24
    Oklahoma Sooners
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    2nd QTR
    11:06
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    28
    San Jose State Spartans
    7
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    38
    Utah State Aggies
    22
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    44
  • Ole Miss Rebels
    30
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    23
    East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    17
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    72
    Kansas Jayhawks
    31
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    42
    South Florida Bulls
    18
    Final
    Florida Gators
    16

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
Latest Football


3 things: Georgia offense struggles in 28-6 win over Austin Peay, but …
ATHENS — Georgia got the win, but not the offensive progress Kirby Smart was hoping for in its 28-6 win over FCS-opponent Austin Peay on Saturday.
Mike Griffith


Kirby Smart on Georgia OL injuries: ‘We’re not who we need to be’
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand on the injury front with the Bulldogs coming out of the game against Austin Peay.
Connor Riley


Georgia football-Austin Peay instant observations as Bulldogs emerge with …
ATHENS — The entire day in Athens was disjointed.
Connor Riley


Georgia offense sputters vs. FCS Austin Peay through first half of weather …
ATHENS — The Georgia football offense is continuing to find its way under quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Mike Griffith


Promising freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury
ATHENS — Ethan Barbour had gotten off to a promising start to his Georgia career. He started the season-opener against Marshall and routinely found himself on the field …
Connor Riley
