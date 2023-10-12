clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the Dawghouse
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Patience and Frank Gore explain how Daijun Edwards became Georgia …
ATHENS — Daijun Edwards had been accustomed to waiting. As a late addition to Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, few saw Edwards as the lead-back type. He arrived in the same …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How baseball helps Carson Beck best handle the pressure of being Georgia’s …
ATHENS — Baseball was on Kirby Smart’s mind when speaking to reporters on Monday. Not because the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in a crucial playoff game …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social Media pushes Brock Bowers for Heisman, backs Georgia football as …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers sheepishly admitted he liked the sound of Brocktober.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN defends ‘clutch’ Carson Beck as national media continues to praise …
ATHENS — Carson Beck hasn’t put forth the biggest statistical season to this point. He’s thrown just 7 touchdown passes on the season. By comparison, USC quarterback Caleb …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN calls out ‘biggest weakness’ for Georgia football
Georgia is still unbeaten through the first five games of the regular season. But this team hasn’t been without flaws, as Saturday’s game against Auburn showed.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia confident in the direction of its running back room after …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why garbage time may be the most valuable part of Georgia-Vanderbilt

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ladd McConkey status update, offensive skill position snap count …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC Power Rankings: ‘Thrill a minute’ Georgia, rising Tide top league

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s harshest critics has changed …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.