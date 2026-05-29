Georgia learned its game times for the first three games of the season this week. Georgia’s game against Tennessee State will be at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 5. The next week, Georgia hosts Western Kentucky at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Georgia goes on the road for the first time on Sept. 19 when it takes on Arkansas. That game will start at noon ET, much to the consternation of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

Georgia has nine other games on the schedule, where the game times will be announced at a later date. The SEC did share that it will reveal a few more game times along with the television windows for the remaining games on June 10.

With some of the schedule pieced together, we took an attempt at figuring out what the rest of Georgia’s schedule will look like from a game time perspective. It’s worth noting that most of Georgia’s game times will be announced 12 days prior to kickoff, though in some instances the Bulldogs may have to wait six days before kickoff to learn their game time.

Week 4, Georgia vs. Oklahoma: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

This might be a surprise to some given it’s a matchup of two College Football Playoff participants from last season.

But Sept. 26 sees LSU host Texas A&M. Texas goes on the road to take on Tennessee. With how much LSU loves to get a night game, we think the Tigers get the coveted night kickoff, while Arch Manning playing in his uncle’s stomping grounds goes to ESPN.

Week 5, Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

This is the most notable game of the week from SEC standpoint, especially if Jared Curtis is the starting quarterback for the Commodores.

It is worth noting that Clemson hosts Miami this same week. Georgia will get one of the nighttime kickoffs; it just may not get the big slot on ABC. Either way, expect Georgia fans to be fired up for this game.

Week 6, Georgia at Alabama: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

A matchup between two of the top programs of the past decade seems destined for primetime.

When Georgia hosted Alabama last season, it was the marquee game of the week. Texas plays Oklahoma this same weekend, but that rivalry game has always been played during daylight hours.

Of all the predictions, this is the one we are most confident in.

Week 7, Georgia vs. Auburn: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Alabama visits Tennessee this week while Florida travels to Texas. Both of those games likely have more national interest than this game, even with it being a historic rivalry.

Auburn hasn’t been all that competitive in its trips to Athens, with the Tigers last winning in Sanford Stadium back in 2005.

Week 9, Georgia vs. Florida: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

This game has been an SEC staple in this time slot. With it moving from Jacksonville to Atlanta, does that change?

With a number of teams on bye this week, the SEC slate is lacking a marquee game outside of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Could the new venue lead to a new game time?

Week 10, Georgia at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

The last time Georgia visited Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin made a stink about how the game was a 3:30 p.m. ET start instead of a night kickoff.

In 2026, we think Ole Miss gets its wish for a night kickoff. Alabama visits LSU, which likely commands the 7:30 slot on ABC. The Oklahoma-Florida game could be interesting, but this is a rematch of teams that played two classics last season.

Week 11, Georgia vs. Missouri, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

This game time very much depends on how things go for Missouri. Running back Ahmad Hardy is a major question mark and the Tigers are coming off a disappointing 2025 season.

Texas visits LSU this weekend while Ole Miss travels to Oklahoma. Those games will almost certainly land the two most coveted spots. Tennessee visits Texas A&M this weekend, which could push this game into a less desirable slot.

Week 12, Georgia vs. South Carolina, noon ET, ABC

With two teams in the Eastern Time Zone facing off, this game could very well be in the noon window. Especially if things go for South Carolina like they did last season.

There are still a few cupcake games this weekend, but Lane Kiffin does return to Knoxville, Tennessee and Oklahoma does play Texas A&M. Georgia might honestly take not having to go to Williams-Brice Stadium for a night game.

Week 13, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

In recent years, this game has been played on a Friday. In 2026, it moves back to a Saturday kickoff.

The Iron Bowl is one of America’s top rivalry games and that figures to be the ABC night game. Perhaps ESPN leans into the rivalry theme and sandwiches Clean Old-Fashioned Hate between the Iron Bowl and South Carolina-Clemson.