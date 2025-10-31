ATHENS — It’s been no secret that the Georgia defense has not been up to standard this season.

The Bulldogs rank last in the SEC in sacks, with just 9.0 on the season. What’s more, Georgia ranks 95th nationally in third-down conversion rate allowed, as opponents convert 41.67% of their third downs. Only Arkansas is worse among SEC defenses.

It is with those two stats in mind that former Georgia Bulldogs David Pollack has issued a challenge to the Georgia defense, doing so on his podcast, See Ball, Get Ball.

“I had this time for the bye week, I want to see this defense a little bit more creative,” Pollack said. “Like I want to see them come to life a little bit and rush the passer a little bit better and do some things.”

This is not the first time this season Pollack has been critical of the Georgia defense, calling the pass rush out following the team’s win over Tennessee.

Pollack was complimentary of Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

The former Georgia All-American wants to see which other Georgia defenders can play at the same level as the junior linebacker.

“CJ Allen is the guy that I’m like, that dude’s a superstar,” Pollack said. “Watch 3 in the middle, best player on the field. Who else is going to join him consistently? Who else is going to come to the table?”

Allen had a signature play in last year’s win over Florida, snaring a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Allen spoke earlier this week about the importance of Georgia’s third-down defense and what they can do better.

“I think we’ve got to force more third-and-longer type of situations,” Allen said. “You know, it’s going to be hard to win third-downs if you’re third-and-one a lot, so you’ve got to force those third-and-longs.”

Pollack agrees that the key for the Georgia defense will be getting home on third-and-long situations.

For as much as Georgia has struggled defensively on third down, Florida has been even worse on the offensive side of the ball. The Gators rank 129th in the country on third down.

“More creative on third, on passing situations. We need more disguise/creativity,” Pollack said. “That’s what I’m saying. Not on first, second down. Guaranteed passing situations, ways to get home to the QB, and ways to pressure the QB.”

Florida will be led by quarterback DJ Lagway and running back Jadan Baugh. Slowing Baugh will be a major point of emphasis for Georgia, as he ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game.

The one thing this Georgia defense has done well is stop the run, as the Bulldogs rank 12th nationally in that category.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.