When you give up 41 points, you’re going to have a lot to work on defensively.

Much has been made of Georgia’s secondary and how it played against Tennessee this past Saturday.

But Georgia legend David Pollack, in an appearance with Greg McElroy on the Always College Football podcast, raised alarm about a different area of the Georgia defense.

That would be the pass rush, which has just 4.0 sacks in the first three games.

“I saw something that I think is a big concern that we’re going to be talking about after the Alabama game and for the Georgia season,” Pollack said. “Who can rush the passer, Greg? As much as we want to talk about Alabama, like I saw a bunch of guys that couldn’t win.”

Because of the lack of pressure, Pollack thought that Georgia began to blitz more, which in turn left Georgia’s defensive backs isolated in coverage. Tennessee took advantage of that, going after whoever was opposite Daylen Everette.

Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and JaCorey Thomas were all responsible for long touchdowns against Tennessee.

With Georgia facing another explosive passing offense in Alabama, the Bulldogs are going to have to do a better job of not just covering downfield but getting pressure against Ty Simpson and Alabama. The Crimson Tide has the No. 2 passing offense in the SEC, behind only Tennessee.

“You got to cover (Germie) Bernard. You’ve got to covered Ryan Williams You got to cover those deep shots,” Pollack said. “If you’re going to play aggressive, Georgia’s got to rush the passer at a way higher clip than they did versus Tennessee. Or else this defense that we talk about, we brag about with Kirby Smart, it’s not going to be what we’re used to seeing.”

All 4.0 sacks thus far have come from the inside linebacker room. Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen each have a sack, while Chris Cole leads the team with 2.0.

Cole is not just an inside linebacker though, with Georgia using him as an edge rusher in obvious passing situations.

Cole agrees that it isn’t all on the secondary and that the Georgia defensive front can do more.

“That starts as a team, it’s not only our secondary, but it starts as the whole defense,” Cole said. “Getting more pressure on the QB before so he doesn’t have time just to sit in the pocket and be able to make those throws.”

McElroy concurred with Pollack’s assessment of the Georgia pass rush. He points to the offseason addition of Army transfer Elo Modozie as proof that it was a previously known issue.

One that seems to persist.

“I think they recognize that as a flaw,” McElroy said. “They go out to the portal to get Elo Modozie and a few others. But didn’t show up as much as you’d like in this game. So it’s something worth watching for sure because edge presence has given Bama fits. Will it in this game?”

Modozie played just 13 snaps against Tennessee. Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson have gotten more snaps at the outside linebacker position to this point in time.

Last season against Alabama, Georgia finished with no sacks. The Crimson Tide put up 41 points that day, the most Georgia’s defense gave up all last season.

In Alabama’s loss to Florida State, Simpson was sacked 3.0 times. But in the two games since, Alabama has surrendered only one sack.

Georgia began its prep for Alabama this week, as it used the off week to prepare for future foes.

Getting home against the Crimson Tide will go a long way to beating Alabama, something the Bulldogs have done just once in seven tries under Smart.