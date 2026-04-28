ATHENS — We got a good, long look at the 2026 Georgia football team on G-Day, which doubled as its final of 15 practices this spring.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart came out of the practices pleased with the overall development of his team, even hinting that a few backups had pushed previous starters for their jobs.

“Happy and pleased with the spring overall,” Smart said. “I thought we had a good spring. I thought our guys got better. We got probably more reps than we’ve ever gotten before in terms of 1’s, 2’s, and 3’s on a full body of work.”

Below is our updated look at where things stand with Georgia’s depth chart on the offensive side of the ball following the conclusion of spring practice. Georgia’s first game of the 2026 season comes against Tennessee State on Sept. 5, giving players plenty of time to make even further improvements.

Quarterback:

Gunner Stockton (Sr.) Ryan Puglisi (R-Soph.) Ryan Montgomery (R-Fr.), Hezekiah Millender (R-Fr.) Colter Ginn (R-Soph.), Bryson Beaver (Fr.)

Analysis: Smart himself noted that Georgia didn’t really have someone lock down the backup quarterback job behind Stockton. If we had to guess, Puglisi is still the favorite, but Montgomery and Millender both had better showings on G-Day. The fall scrimmages will go a long way in determining who takes the No. 2 job in Georgia’s quarterback room.

Running back:

Nate Frazier (Jr.), Chauncey Bowens (R-Soph.) Dante Dowdell (Sr.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Jr.) Bo Walker (Soph.), Jae Lamar (Fr.)

Analysis: Frazier suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the spring game and this group was still one of the big winners of G-Day. Bowens looked much more athletic and trim than he did a season ago, while Phillips was one of the real breakout stars when considering the totality of spring practice.

Dowdell surprised many with how well he played in Georgia’s spring game. For a running back room that became increasingly reliant on Frazier at the end of last season, the Bulldogs seem to be in a much better spot, depth-wise, entering 2026.

Wide receiver:

X:

Isiah Canion (Jr.) CJ Wiley (Soph.), Thomas Blackshear (R-Fr.) Ryan Mosley (Fr.)

Z:

London Humphreys (Jr.) Talyn Taylor (R-Fr.), Landon Roldan (Soph.) Craig Dandridge (Fr.) Tyler J. Williams (R-Fr.), Jeremy Bell (R-Soph.)

Slot:

Sacoive White-Helton (R-Soph.) Kaiden Prothro (Fr.) Dallas Dickerson (Fr.)

Analysis: As always with this position, don’t get too hung up on who is listed where. The Bulldogs hope to have about six players they trust to make up the wide receiver room.

White-Helton and Humphreys were both held out of the G-Day game with minor injuries. Canion and Taylor each had only one reception on G-Day. Expect them to be prominently involved when the season rolls around. When factoring in all 15 practices, it sounds like Roldan really emerged.

Perhaps most interesting was the usage of Prothro, who led all Georgia pass catchers in receiving on G-Day. The Bulldogs seem committed to playing him in the slot so as to get him on the field quickly.

Tight end:

Lawson Luckie (Jr.) Elyiss Williams (Soph.), Ethan Barbour (R-Fr), Jaden Reddell (R-Fr.) Colton Heinrich (R-Fr.), Lincoln Keyes (Fr.), Brayden Fogle (Fr.)

Analysis: This is Georgia’s deepest and perhaps best position on the entire team. Luckie is the unquestioned leader in the room and someone who will have a bigger role than what we observed on G-Day.

Reddell had a very strong spring and made a significant leap this spring. Pairing him with Williams and Barbour opens the door for Georgia to live in 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) and get creative with three and four-tight-end sets. There will be real pressure on Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to get the absolute most out of this position group in 2026.

Offensive line:

Left Tackle:

Earnest Greene (Sr.) Juan Gaston (Soph.), Ekene Ogboko (Fr.), Dennis Uzochuku (R-Fr.), Marcus Harrison (R-Fr.)

Left Guard:

Dontrell Glover (Soph.) Daniel Calhoun (R-Soph.) Graham Houston (Fr.), Mason Short (R-Fr.) Tyreek Jemison (Fr.),

Center:

Drew Bobo (Jr.) Cortez Smith (R-Fr.) Malachi Tolliver (R-Soph.), Waltclaire Flynn (R-Soph.) Zachary Lewis (Fr).

Right guard:

Zykie Helton (Fr.), Juan Gaston, Michael Uini (R-Soph.) Marcus Harrison (R-Soph.)

Right tackle:

Juan Gaston Jah Jackson (Jr.), Michael Uini (R-Soph.)

Analysis: Health is going to be really important for this group. Greene has a long injury history of back and shoulder injuries, while Bobo is still recovering from foot surgery he had at the end of the 2025 season.

But if those two stay healthy, Georgia could once again have an elite offensive line 2026. Glover and Gaston look even better in their second seasons in Athens, with Glover sliding to left guard and Gaston getting first-team reps at right tackle.

If the season were to start today, Helton would start at right guard, much like he did on G-Day. There’s still a long way to go for the freshman, but it’s hard not to be really impressed with what he’s already brought to the offensive line.

Georgia really likes what it saw this spring out of Jackson and Smith, giving the Bulldogs some solid depth on the offensive line. If Ogboko and Calhoun keep improving, the Bulldogs could have nine offensive linemen they feel confident in playing during the 2026 season.