Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2311 (Oct 21, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks back on UGA’s thrilling win over the former No. 1 Texas and explains why the controversy is still unfolding. We also examine how Kirby Smart and Josh Brooks are standing up for their team in ways we’ve never seen before. Plus, Brandon looks at the dominating performance of Georgia’s defense. Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins to discuss how UGA turned things around and what still needs to be fixed.

Georgia football podcast: UGA deserves better response from SEC after chaotic night in Texas

Beginning of the show: A look at the wild scenario that played out and nearly marred Georgia’s game at Texas on Saturday night -- including an inadequate response to the complete breakdown of officiating protocol and UGA’s tremendous response to the loss of momentum that followed it.

15-minute mark: I discuss a remarkable night for UGA’s defense and in particular, linebacker Jalon Walker.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the fallout after another loss for Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.