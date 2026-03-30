We’re less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, as the first round is set for April 23.

No program has had more players taken in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia and the Bulldogs are expected to be well-represented once again in this year’s edition of the draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller put out a seven-round NFL mock draft on Monday that had seven Georgia players being selected.

Miller had linebacker CJ Allen and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling both coming off the board in the first round. Allen was mocked to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with pick No. 15, while Freeling is set to land with the Detroit Lions at pick No. 17.

The second round of the draft also has two Bulldogs projected to come off the board. Miller had the New Orleans Saints drafting Zachariah Branch with the No. 42 overall pick before the Atlanta Falcons scooped up defensive tackle Christen Miller with the No. 48 overall pick.

Miller, from Ellenwood, Georgia, recently spoke about the possibility of being drafted by the hometown Atlanta Falcons.

“Man, it’d be a blessing,” Miller said. “I think the city would go crazy. Man, if I was to come to Atlanta, it’d be a show every weekend. I know everybody popping up, everybody, everybody. And it’s just, I want championships. I won at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood. I won a championship here. And to bring a championship to the city, that’d be so special. I think my grandma would fall out. She’d lose her mind.”

After those first two rounds however, Georgia’s representation in the NFL draft dries up. Miller had the Kansas City Chiefs taking Oscar Delp in the fourth round with the No. 109 overall pick. Cornerback Daylen Everette is slated to land with the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 160.

Miller’s final Bulldog to come off the board was wide receiver Dillon Bell, who is projected to land with the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round at pick No. 200.

If Georgia only has seven players taken, it would be Georgia’s smallest draft haul since the 2020 NFL Draft, when Georgia also had seven players taken.

Georgia did send 10 players to the NFL combine this year. Wide receiver Colbie Young, punter Brett Thorson and offensive lineman Micah Morris were all combine invites who did not land in Miller’s most recent mock draft.

The Bulldogs went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC in the process. Georgia’s season came to an end when the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia did have a number of key players bypass the NFL draft, including offensive lineman Earnest Greene, tight end Lawson Luckie and linebacker Raylen Wilson. Because of those returnees, Georgia is likely to be one of the top national title contenders once again.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23 through 25. The draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.