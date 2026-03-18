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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 hour ago
Kirby Smart on the Atlanta Falcons: ‘I think they know what this …
ATHENS — At the Payne Indoor Facility on Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons personnel on hand dwarfed that of any other team.
Connor Riley
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9 hours ago
Gunner Stockton eager to show the difference a year can make as Georgia’s …
ATHENS — This time a year ago, we didn’t truly know if Gunner Stockton was going to be Georgia’s starting quarterback.
Connor Riley
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March 17, 2026
Kirby Smart confident his Georgia program isn’t a bunch of ‘independent …
ATHENS — Raylen Wilson is a veteran of the Georgia football program. He is in his fourth year in the Georgia program, making him somewhat of a rarity.
Connor Riley
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March 17, 2026
Kirby Smart details what has to happen for Georgia to wear all-white …
ATHENS — Raylen Wilson remembers putting on the all-white uniforms as a recruit during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Connor Riley
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March 17, 2026
Kirby Smart gives the latest on what G-Day spring game might look like for …
ATHENS — Georgia has a tentative date for its annual spring scrimmage, as the Bulldogs have circled April 18 as the team’s G-Day game.
Connor Riley
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