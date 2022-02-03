‘RBU’ shows out on social media to celebrate 2022 National Signing Day for Georgia football

Wednesday showed why being a Georgia football running back is akin to being a part of a very special fraternity. The Bulldogs landed a commitment and signature from 3-star prospect Andrew Paul.

The Dallas native saw his recruiting blow up in recent weeks, culminating with him picking the Bulldogs over Clemson. He joins Branson Robinson as a 2022 running back signee, with Robinson signing with the program in December.

But Paul, and the rest of the internet, saw why being a Georgia football running back means a little something extra. Moments after his commitment, past and present Georgia running backs shared their support of Paul. Names like Garrison Hearst, Todd Gurley and Zamir White all tweeted congratulations to the newest member of ‘RBU’.