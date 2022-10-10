Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance

Without Kendall Milton out with a groin injury, Georgia was going to need another running back to step up. Branson Robinson certainly did so, racking up 98 yards on 12 carries. He also scored his first career touchdown in the 42-10 win over Auburn.

The surprise performance saw Robinson rewarded, as he was named the SEC freshman of the week for his play. It’s the first time this season a Bulldog has taken home the award, which comes a surprise given the play of safety Malaki Starks.

“He was able to do it because of opportunity. He was given the opportunity to do it and seized it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He created that opportunity by how hard he’s worked since he’s gotten here. You gain confidence with you do in practice.”