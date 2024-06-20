Georgia is loaded at almost every position on an annual basis. When you recruit like Georgia has, you’re often going to have one of the more talented teams in the country. Offensive line and inside linebacker have seemingly been a strength every year for the Bulldogs.

But there is at least one position that doesn’t, currently, have the brightest future. That would be the wide receiver position, something ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg called out in his future power rankings for ESPN.

“Wide receiver is the one iffy spot. Although Dominic Lovett provides short-term leadership, Rara Thomas and Miami transfer Colbie Young should help,” Rittenberg wrote.

Lovett, Thomas and Young should form a solid core for Georgia in 2024. But that trio will only be around for the 2024 season, as all three are seniors. Arian Smith and Michael Jackson III are in their final seasons at Georgia as well.

With the room being so senior-heavy, it’s easy to see why there is some long-term concern about the room. One of the more promising non-senior options is junior Dillon Bell, who enjoyed a breakout at the end of the 2023 campaign with games against Tennessee and Florida State.

But he is also draft-eligible. A big year from Bell could, and likely would, push him onto NFL draft radars.

“I’m excited for us, especially the younger guys and everybody who’s come in,” Bell said following the spring game. “It’s fun to watch that. We have so depth at the receiver position that everybody can make a play. I feel like that’s great. For other teams, you know, you might not have seen a guy before. Next thing you know, he’s running past you scoring a touchdown, so I love that. Our offense and receivers, we can bring in so many different things and so many different skillsets.”

Georgia has leaned more on the transfer portal in recent cycles than the high school ranks at the position. Georgia signed just two wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting cycle — Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle — and Anthony Evans is the only wide receiver from Georgia’s 2023 haul still on the roster.

Over that same span, Georgia has signed 5 transfer wide receivers. London Humphreys was a member of the 2023 class and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Georgia did make a change at the wide receiver coaching position, with James Coley taking over for Bryan McClendon. The early returns on that change have been positive, with Georgia holding commitments from 4-star prospects Talyn Taylor and Thomas Blackshear.

The Bulldogs are also in a strong position with a number of wide receiver prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. CJ Wiley, Travis Smith Jr., Derek Meadows, Jerel Bolder and Landon Roldan are all recruitments to monitor for the Bulldogs.

With Georgia likely taking at least five high school wide receivers in this class, it’s clear Kirby Smart and Georgia see the position as one that needs upgrading. The transfer portal will almost certainly be used again to upgrade the talent in the room, but because we don’t know who will go in the transfer portal, it’s hard to predict how the future of the room will look.

Georgia has identified a clear strategy to work around some of the real concerns about the wide receiver room. Thanks to the transfer portal, it may actually be a position of strength for Georgia in 2024.

If that is to be the case on an annual basis though, Georgia, Smart and Coley will need to recruit the position at a higher level than where it has been in recent years.