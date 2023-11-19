clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Tate …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — It wouldn’t be a Georgia football game without some new injuries popping up. Just as the Georgia offense seemed to be getting healthy, it saw a trio of …
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football blasts Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — It hasn’t always been fun for Kirby Smart, as the Bulldogs won their 28th straight game on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart makes history with Georgia’s 38-10 win at Tennessee, refocuses …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart went where no SEC coach in history has gone before him, and he matched two Alabama coaching legends in the process.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs bully …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Tennessee could not have had a better start to the game. The Volunteers scored on the opening drive of the game. Dolly Parton was going to sing Rocky Top …
Connor Riley
