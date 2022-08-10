Trio of Georgia football standouts named to college football’s top freaks list

When you recruit at the level Georgia has in recent years, you’re going to have some incredible athletes on your team. From Jalen Carter to Darnell Washington, the Bulldogs have some true physical marvels on their 2022 team. Yet three Georgia players manage standout not just amongst their teammates but in all of college football. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College Football Freaks list on Tuesday, identifying the top 100 athletic freaks in the sport. Cornerback Kelee Ringo, wide receiver Arian Smith and tight end Brock Bowers were the three Bulldogs to make the cut for Georgia. Only Michigan and Oregon had more freaks on Feldman’s list, as both schools had four each.

Ringo displayed his outrageous leaping ability and breakaway speed on the final touchdown of the 2021 college football season. Feldman notes that Ringo has 4.3 speed and has been clocked at 22 miles per hour. Doing that at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds is what makes him a rare breed in the sport. With so much physical talent, Ringo has been working on the mental aspect of his game. Specifically how to better build up his confidence. “I think showing belief in your players no matter their age, no matter their experience, is extremely important as a coach because if you don’t believe in them, they won’t believe in themselves,” co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “Starting with that, we want to instill confidence in every player. You have to build them up, you have to challenge them when they’re wrong. Sometimes the best thing to do after a guy makes a mistake is to love them, you can correct them in the meetings room. In terms of building any player’s confidence, it starts with us.”

Bowers’ athleticism was on display constantly during his freshman season, one in which he re-wrote the Georgia record books with 13 touchdown catches. He’s too big for defensive backs and far too quick for linebackers. Feldman shouts out Washington and Arik Gilbert but it’s Bowers’ youth and room to improve that has him as the top freak in perhaps the freakiest position group in college football.