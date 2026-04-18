ATHENS — While most of the Georgia football team dressed out on Saturday for the team’s spring game, the Bulldogs were missing a few key contributors.

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams was not present after he suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Williams following G-Day. The Georgia coach did say Williams is dealing with an ACL injury and that it was a noncontact injury.

“I don’t know how long it is. You never know with an ACL,” Smart said following the spring game. “You don’t want to put a time table on it and he doesn’t want to put a time table on it.”

Williams transferred in from Auburn this offseason. He had been expected to provide a boost to the Georgia pass rush. With Williams out, expect redshirt freshmen Chase Linton and Isaiah Gibson to take on larger roles.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson had an ankle sprain and MCL sprain in practice and did not play on Saturday.

Smart estimated Robinson will be back in one to two weeks.

Running back Nate Frazier came out after the first play of the game, limping off the field and receiving medical attention. The junior running back did not return to the game.

“Precautionary. He had an ankle injury in the last game,” Smart said in reference to the ankle injury Frazier suffered at the end of the Ole Miss game. “He reaggreivated it on the first play and we shut him down after that.”

A number of key Georgia players dressed out but did not end up playing in the game. Among those were wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton, wide receiver London Humphreys, inside linebacker Raylen Wilson and cornerback Demello Jones. Jones had a soft tissue injury while Wilson had been dealing with a knee injury.

Linebacker Zayden Walker and cornerback Gentry Williams both were white noncontact jerseys and did not play on Saturday. Both are dealing with shoulder injuries.

Players who came into spring with pre-exisiting injuries dressed out but did not play on Saturday. Among those are center Drew Bobo (foot), outside linebacker Gabe Harris (toe), and defensive lineman Jordan Hall (knee).

The Red team, made up of the first team offense, beat the Black team, made of the first-team defense, 27-17.

With G-Day in the books the Bulldogs have concluded spring practice. Georgia will next return to Sanford Stadium to open the 2026 season on Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs host Tennessee State.

Georgia football injury report