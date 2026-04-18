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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Latest Spring updates
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Georgia football instant observations as defense gets best of offense on …
ATHENS — 10 years ago, Georgia fans packed Sanford Stadium for Kirby Smart’s first-ever G-Day game. Over 93,000 fans were in attendance to watch the new era of Georgia …
Connor Riley
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3 hours ago
Georgia football spring game live updates, score, rosters for 2026 G-Day …
ATHENS — Georgia will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find live updates, the score and rosters for the 2026 G-Day game.
Connor Riley
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April 17, 2026
2026 G-Day: How to stream, watch, game time, TV Channel for Georgia spring …
ATHENS — Georgia football will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find information on how to watch 2026 G-Day, as well as the game time, radio …
Connor Riley
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April 17, 2026
Injured Georgia defender shares first comments since knee injury
ATHENS — Amaris Williams provided an update on how he’s doing after sustaining a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Connor Riley
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April 15, 2026
Kirby Smart is glad he doesn’t have spring transfer portal to worry about
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows that from this point forward, there is only one way to improve Georgia’s roster.
Connor Riley
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