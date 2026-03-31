Georgia is coming up on the halfway point of spring practice. With the pads coming on, the Bulldogs have picked up some bumps and bruises along the way.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kirby Smart provided an update on several Bulldogs.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has been dealing with a knee injury, wearing a sleeve on his right knee.

“He’s great. He’s practicing,” Smart said. “He had a little off-season injury in our workouts. He’s fine now. He was limited a little bit first couple of days but out there competing, doing a good job, focusing on the other things he needed to improve on.”

Stockton played through an oblique injury during the middle part of last season. Georgia has tried to work with Stockton on limiting the number of hits and bruises he receives during the course of a game. Stockton took two particularly nasty hits in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

“It’s been great just being able to look back and the great plays, like, ‘Dang, that was pretty good,” Stockton said earlier this spring. “And then the bad ones, just like, ‘God, what was I thinking?’ But definitely being able to learn from my mistakes and be able to build on, OK, that was pretty good, having some banked reps in that.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, wide receiver Isiah Canion is dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him during practice thus far.

“It’s nothing real serious,” Smart said of Canion’s injury.

Canion arrived from Georgia Tech via the transfer portal and is expected to be Georgia’s top wide receiver this year. For the Yellow Jackets last year, Canion caught 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Ja’Marley Riddle has not been able to do much after Smart shared that he is coming off a significant injury. The Georgia coach did not divulge what Riddle’s injury was.

“He hasn’t been able to do a lot,” Smart said.

Riddle was one of four defensive backs brought in via the transfer portal this offseason, as he came over from ECU. Riddle has two years of eligibility remaining.

Smart previously ruled out center Drew Bobo, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, inside linebacker Zayden Walker, defensive tackle Jordan Hall, defensive back Kyron Jones and defensive tackle Carter Luckie for spring practice.

Georgia will hold its seventh practice of the spring on Tuesday. Spring practice wraps up for Georgia on April 18 when the Bulldogs have G-Day. The spring scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football injury report