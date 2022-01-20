What transfer decision of Jermaine Burton really says about Georgia football wide receiver room

The quarterback news of Wednesday was not all that surprising given what we know about Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels. Related: What latest Georgia quarterback news means for 2022 team Maybe what we saw from Jermaine Burton shouldn’t be all that surprising either, given the current state of college football and what has happened in the Georgia wide receiver room in recent seasons.

Among Georgia’s wide receivers, Burton led the group in receiving yards with 497 on just 26 receptions. Burton showcased his talent in the win over Michigan, hauling in a 57-yard touchdown pass. Instead, Burton will now in all likelihood look to play elsewhere. There’s a very real chance he ends up at Alabama, especially when you consider the success of Jameson Williams this year.

It’s safe to say Burton did not have the 2021 season he thought he should’ve. Some may be quick to point to the quarterback play of Bennett but the reality is that injuries kept Burton from ever taking off this season. He was slowed for much of fall camp with an ankle injury and then missed the game against Auburn due to a groin injury. Add in that Burton missed spring practice with a knee injury and he becomes the poster child for Georgia’s wide receiver room in 2021. Loaded with potential that made its way onto the field at times, but never to its fullest extent because of a variety of injuries. Burton’s departure also represents another trend for Georgia in the mass exodus of talent from the wide receiver room. Over the last two seasons, eight Georgia wide receivers have entered the transfer portal. Matt Landers -- Toledo

Trey Blount -- Old Dominion

Makiya Tongue -- Oregon State

Tommy Bush -- North Texas

Demetrius Robertson -- Auburn

Justin Robinson -- Mississippi State

Jaylen Johnson -- East Carolina

Jermaine Burton -- unknown The wide receiver position hasn’t been a picture of stability. Perhaps that’s part of the reason why Cortez Hankton is now the wide receivers coach at LSU. Hankton received a $350,000 raise in going from Georgia to LSU, with the Tigers envisioning Hankton as their own version of Dell McGee. Like McGee with Georgia, Hankton has ties to the state of Louisiana and is going to be an integral part of Brian Kelly’s vision for LSU in the future. Hankton deserves credit for his time at Georgia, as he did recruit the likes of Burton and others while developing Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell into early contributors. But going forward, Georgia needs a more steady pipeline of talent at the receiver position, or at least the incoming talent to match that which is leaving. In the last two recruiting cycles, Georgia signed five wide receivers, with the Bulldogs holding a commitment from 2022 prospect Dillon Bell. The eight transfer portal players plus George Pickens’ declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft leaves Georgia in a tricky spot from a depth standpoint. Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith will be counted on in 2022 but neither has been able to consistently stay on the field in the past two seasons.