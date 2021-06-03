National media all-in on Georgia football championship hunt after adding Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick

The entire college football world took notice of Georgia’s dip into the transfer portal. It’s hard not to when the splashy additions are Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick. Related: Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick latest examples Kirby Smart one step ahead of college football Both players were 5-star prospects coming out of high school and have been proven producers at the Power 5 level. Kendrick started 23 games for Clemson over the past two seasons while twice earning All-ACC honors.

Gilbert hauled in 35 passes in just eight games last season. That was more than the rest of Georgia’s tight ends combined. With Georgia already having one of the top rosters in college football, championship expectations were high for the 2021 season. Now with two more potential difference-makers in the fold, some in the national media have upped the expectations even more. Georgia has gonna from a possible College Football Playoff team to potentially one of the favorites to win it all.

“There’s absolutely no excuse why Georgia shouldn’t at least win the SEC in 2021, which would, of course, put it in the Playoff, and then we see what happens from there,” Stewart Mandel of The Athletic wrote. The addition of Kendrick seemed to ease concerns about what had been Georgia’s biggest weakness. Georgia had zero starting experience at the cornerback position prior to Kendrick’s arrival. Related: Derion Kendrick addition helps Georgia secondary, adds intrigue to Clemson game