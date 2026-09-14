ATHENS — Georgia’s first marquee home game of the season now has a game time and TV network.

The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia’s Sept. 26 game against No. 24 Oklahoma is set for a 3:30 p.m. start. ESPN or ABC will broadcast the game. A final decision on the television network will be announced following Saturday’s slate of games.

Georgia opened the season with two blowout wins, but those came against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

Despite winning those two contests by a combined 110 points, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows things will get more difficult when the Bulldogs get into SEC play.

“The opponents haven’t been SEC opponents, so it’s all rosy and dandy until you go on the road and you gotta play somebody of SEC caliber and it’s hard,” Smart said after Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky. “And also we have some adversity. This team has not really had adversity, so we’re gonna find out.”

The Bulldogs are on the road this week, as they travel to Arkansas to play the Razorbacks. They are coming off a 43-10 loss to Utah this past Saturday.

Oklahoma is also coming off a loss, as the Sooners lost on the road to Michigan. The Sooners had major offensive issues in the 17-10 defeat.

This will be the first time Georgia and Oklahoma meet as conference foes after Oklahoma joined the league ahead of the 2024 season.

The only other time these two teams have played each other in program history was in the 2018 Rose Bowl during Smart’s second season in Athens. Georgia won that game 54-48 in double overtime to advance to the national championship game.

Both Georgia and Oklahoma made the College Football Playoff last season, in part due to stellar defenses. Expect the game in Athens to be a low-scoring contest.

Georgia’s game this week against Arkansas is set for a noon ET start on ABC. Oklahoma takes on New Mexico.

Georgia football-Oklahoma game time, TV Network for Week 4 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC or ESPN

Date: Sept. 26

Location: Athens, Georgia