ATHENS – Georgia has not yet faced a Power 4 foe during the 2026 season. That’s a partial reason the Bulldogs have dominated their first two foes.

The Bulldogs crushed Western Kentucky 70-20, moving to 2-0 on the season. Georgia comes in at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll, the same ranking it had last week.

The Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll. Georgia did receive three first-place votes after receiving none in the first two polls of the season.

Georgia was jumped in the poll by Texas, who rallied to knock off previous No. 1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 6 after giving up a 20-point fourth-quarter lead to the Longhorns on Saturday.

The rest of the top five is comprised of Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami.

Of those teams, only Georgia and Indiana are the only two who are yet to play a power conference foe.

The Hoosiers face the same Western Kentucky team Georgia beat last week.

The Bulldogs will go on the road for the first time this season, as they travel to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks had a rough go of it this past week, losing 43-10 on the road at Utah. Now it welcomes a Georgia team that is eager to prove itself against a league foe.

“On to the SEC league now, and it’s just a different league,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “You play this league on the road over the years that I have and coached, it’s a different environment. Every game is really hard — especially on the road, especially the first one. So with that, we’ll be focusing on Arkansas moving forward.”

Overall, it was a strong week for the SEC. Texas and Mississippi State both knocked off Big Ten teams.

The only team other than Arkansas to lose a non-conference game this past week was the Oklahoma Sooners, who dropped to No. 24 in the AP Poll after their loss at Michigan.

After facing the Razorbacks, Georgia returns home to take on the Sooners. A game time for that contest has not yet been announced.

You can bet that the Bulldogs won’t be looking ahead to that matchup next week. Especially with some of the history between Smart and Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield.

The game against the Razorbacks is set for a noon ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

You can see the full AP Top 25 rankings for Week 3 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3