Georgia football-Oregon opener to have National Championship implications for both sides

For the second-straight season, Georgia football is playing in a marquee season-opener at a neutral site. A year ago, we were hyping the Georgia-Clemson game, as the two top-5 sides seemed poised for national title runs. That ended up being the case, as Georgia ended up winning the National Championship after a 10-3 win over Clemson.

This time around, the game against Oregon doesn’t seem to have quite the same stakes. While Oregon will be a top-15 program to open the year, Georgia lost a lot of key pieces from its 2021 title team. Including Dan Lanning, who is now Oregon’s coach.

As we are now 100 days away from that season-opener, hype is beginning to build for the marquee non-conference games. Multiple national publications have begun touting the matchup as one of the top games of September.