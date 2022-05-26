Georgia football-Oregon opener to have National Championship implications for both sides
For the second-straight season, Georgia football is playing in a marquee season-opener at a neutral site. A year ago, we were hyping the Georgia-Clemson game, as the two top-5 sides seemed poised for national title runs. That ended up being the case, as Georgia ended up winning the National Championship after a 10-3 win over Clemson.
This time around, the game against Oregon doesn’t seem to have quite the same stakes. While Oregon will be a top-15 program to open the year, Georgia lost a lot of key pieces from its 2021 title team. Including Dan Lanning, who is now Oregon’s coach.
As we are now 100 days away from that season-opener, hype is beginning to build for the marquee non-conference games. Multiple national publications have begun touting the matchup as one of the top games of September.
“The Ducks will have some familiarity with the Bulldogs with Dan Lanning as their head coach, who just left Georgia after leading an all-time great defense that produced five first-round NFL draft picks,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. wrote.
Lanning inherits an Oregon team that is stacked with talent thanks to the work of Mario Cristobal. The former Georgia defensive coordinator also went out and added former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who played against Georgia in the last three seasons.
Smart is 3-0 against his former assistants, with two of those wins coming against Sam Pittman. Much like Lanning will do, Pittman’s first career game as the head coach at Arkansas came against Georgia. The Razorbacks held a halftime lead over the Bulldogs before Georgia pulled away with a 37-10 victory.
Both teams have the talent to do far better than that in 2022. And while Georgia-Oregon might not have the same national stakes as Georgia-Clemson did last season, it’s still a massively important game for both teams as they pursue a title.
