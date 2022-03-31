Former Georgia offensive lineman Owen Condon finds new home via transfer portal

Owen Condon has been one of the surprises of camp so far
As has often been the case this offseason, it did not take a former Bulldog long to find a new home after entering the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Owen Condon is the latest example of that, as he is headed to SMU.

Condon announced he was transferring from Georgia earlier in March, as his announcement coincided with the first day of spring practice.

The Bulldogs are halfway through spring practice, with the annual G-Day game set for April 16. The final practice and scrimmage of spring will be open to fans, with the event starting at 1 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2.

