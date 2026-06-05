It’s hard to know just how difficult Georgia’s November slate will be for this upcoming season.

On paper, the Bulldogs have road trips to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The home games come against Missouri and rival Georgia Tech to close things out.

It’s not an easy stretch by any means. Georgia lost the last time it visited Oxford, Mississippi, while rivals South Carolina and Georgia Tech will look to make things very uncomfortable for the Bulldogs.

But by the time Georgia ultimately sees these teams, there’s a world where it’s not as daunting as it appears on paper.

Ole Miss was a playoff team a season ago and beat Georgia in said College Football Playoff. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy return.

But head coach Lane Kiffin is now at LSU, with Pete Golding taking over. Golding did a great job in guiding Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff but leading a team through the regular season is a different task.

Especially with a schedule as difficult as what the Rebels have in 2026. Games against Louisville, LSU, Florida and Texas all come before the Georgia game and Ole Miss travels to Oklahoma the week after it hosts Georgia.

Say Ole Miss picks up a couple of early-season losses. What will be the motivation for this team, especially after all it accomplished a season ago? Is this team as fired up and locked in as it should be, or are the players on this team wondering about their next stop?

As for South Carolina, the Gamecocks have a tough schedule as usual. They’re coming off a disappointing 4-8 season last year, putting pressure on Shane Beamer to deliver results.

The Gamecocks possess a lot of individual talent such as quarterback Lanorris Sellers and defensive end Dylan Stewart. But South Carolina still struggled a season ago and it’s not out of the question to see that happen again. The game against Georgia is South Carolina’s final SEC game of the season. South Carolina could have already dropped games against Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M going into the game against Georgia.

Under Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri has been able to play Georgia tough. The Tigers attempted to sure up their quarterback position by bringing in Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons.

But Missouri was dealt a major blow when running back Ahmad Hardy needed surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper leg. His status for the upcoming season is up in the air. Hardy led the SEC in rushing a season ago.

As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have played Georgia tight in each of the last three seasons under Brent Key. Georgia won all three of those contests, but the biggest margin of victory in those games was eight points.

The Yellow Jackets have some key pieces to replace, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Haynes King is gone, as is offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Georgia Tech did make a couple of interesting transfer portal additions in quarterback Alberto Mendoza and running back Justice Haynes. Of all the teams on Georgia’s November slate, Georgia Tech might be the biggest unknown.

Georgia has proven to be one of the few known commodities in college football in recent seasons. It has made four of the previous five College Football Playoffs. The one season Georgia didn’t, it finished 13-1.

Yet the teams on Georgia’s November schedule highlight just how unpredictable the sport can be. There’s an easy case to be made that all of these games prove to be difficult, especially after a loaded October slate for Georgia.

The surprises are what make college football so wonderful. But it’s also what makes the task in front of Georgia to close out November so unpredictable.