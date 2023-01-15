Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium.
It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks spoke, as did Georgia governor Brian Kemp and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart also spoke to fans and summed up what his team was able to accomplish this season.
“These fans, turn out all the time. They travel all over the country. But you don’t inherit that,” Smart said. “You work for it, you earn it. And that’s what this team did over the last year. They earned every single victory over the last year. It was hard and it was tough.”
Georgia became the first team of the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock was on hand to note that only nine College Football Playoff trophies have been given out and the Bulldogs now have two of them in their possession.
In addition to Smart, three Georgia players got up to address the crowd. The strongest comments of the day came from quarterback Stetson Bennett. This team was doubted often throughout the season, including during the second half of the game against Ohio State.
Yet Georgia used that fuel to propel itself to another national championship. Bennett, the most criticized player in program history, still had a little bit of that chip on display when speaking.
“I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” Bennett said. “The thing I’m going to be most proud of .... y’all burn us, y’all kept telling us how bad we were, and y’all couldn’t understand it, and we kept winning, and we kept embarrassing people.
“But y’all had other storylines, and it was 49-3 and 65-7, it was everything and you didn’t want to believe it. It makes no sense to me. Screw it, we got two rings, man.”