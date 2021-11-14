Social media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If James Cook is able to replicate what he did against Tennessee in the SEC championship game, it is going to a major problem for whoever Georgia plays.

Cook played perhaps the finest game of his Georgia career on Saturday. He ran for 104 yards on 10 carries while adding 3 catches for 43 yards in the passing game.

He found the endzone three times as well, punctuating a 41-17 win for Georgia.