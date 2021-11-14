Social media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If James Cook is able to replicate what he did against Tennessee in the SEC championship game, it is going to a major problem for whoever Georgia plays.
Cook played perhaps the finest game of his Georgia career on Saturday. He ran for 104 yards on 10 carries while adding 3 catches for 43 yards in the passing game.
He found the endzone three times as well, punctuating a 41-17 win for Georgia.
Cook was the focal point of a balanced offensive attack on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished with 487 yards of offense and 41 points. Given how well Georgia’s defense has played this season that was once again more than enough to win, even against a frisky Tennessee offense.
The Volunteers did have 387 yards of offense and scored 17 points, both season-highs against the Georgia defense. The speed and tempo of the Tennessee offense was clearly a factor for the Volunteers, as they held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
But Georgia made some adjustments, chiefly moving Chris Smith to star and subbing in Dan Jackson at safety, and stifled Tennessee for much of the game. The second touchdown for Tennessee didn’t come until there was 3:38 left in the game. By that point, Georgia was already up 41-10.