UAB
21
Final
49
Georgia
  • Appalachian State Mountaineers
    19
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    22
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    17
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    21
    Boise State Broncos
    34
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    31
    Air Force Falcons
    45
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    20
  • Auburn Tigers
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    27
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    28
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    7
    Final
    Michigan Wolverines
    31
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    17
    Final
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    24
  • SMU Mustangs
    17
    Final
    TCU Horned Frogs
    34
    Army Black Knights
    16
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    29
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    22
    Final
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    14
    Oklahoma Sooners
    20
    Final
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    6
  • Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    24
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    24
    Final
    Troy Trojans
    27
    Western Michigan Broncos
    31
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    49
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    40
    Final
    Ball State Cardinals
    3
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    28
    New Mexico Lobos
    34
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    31
    BYU Cougars
    27
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    38
    Maryland Terrapins
    31
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    9
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders
    13
    Final
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    20
    Colorado Buffaloes
    6
    Final
    Oregon Ducks
    42
    Delaware State Hornets
    20
    Final
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    62
    Duke Blue Devils
    41
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    7
  • UCLA Bruins
    7
    Final
    Utah Utes
    14
    Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
    9
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    10
    Ohio Bobcats
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    7
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    41
    Final
    Temple Owls
    7
  • Ole Miss Rebels
    10
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    24
    Boston College Eagles
    28
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    56
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    17
    Final
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    UTSA Roadrunners
    14
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    45
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys
    27
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    34
    Rice Owls
    29
    Final
    South Florida Bulls
    42
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    0
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    21
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    34
    Final
    South Alabama Jaguars
    30
  • Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    44
    Liberty Flames
    38
    Final
    Florida International Panthers
    6
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    30
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    16
    Sam Houston State Bearkats
    7
    Final
    Houston Cougars
    38
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle
Career day for Carson Beck should inspire even more confidence in Georgia …
ATHENS — Carson Beck had his best game as a starter on Saturday night. It probably should’ve been even better.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
UAB coach Trent Dilfer: Georgia offense ‘figured out what their best stuff …
ATHENS — Trent Dilfer is as good as reading football as anyone, and his takeaways leaving Sanford Stadium on Saturday night indicated as much.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers helps unlock Georgia football offense in win over UAB: ‘He’s …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers wanted to make sure he was talking about the right stiff arm when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s 49-21 win.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia football beats UAB
ATHENS — Georgia football picked up its fourth win of the season, besting UAB 49-21.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia football beats UAB

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

UAB coach Trent Dilfer: Georgia offense ‘figured out what their best …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Career day for Carson Beck should inspire even more confidence in …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-UAB instant observations as offense gets it in gear

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Brock Bowers helps unlock Georgia football offense in win over UAB: …

Connor Riley
