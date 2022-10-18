National media already setting the table for ‘bonkers’ Georgia football-Tennessee game

Georgia doesn’t take on Tennessee for another three Saturdays. The Volunteers have multiple games between now and the Nov. 5 matchup, while Georgia has an off week and then a rivalry game against Florida. “I’m worried about tomorrow, man,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m not looking down bat that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up. I’m looking solely at one thing. It’s not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us.” But that hasn’t stopped many in the national media from already salivating over the big game. Georgia ranks as the No. 1 team in the country while Tennessee is at no. 3 after its big win over Alabama.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings come out the Tuesday before the Georgia-Tennessee game. That game should help further establish the stakes of what could be the biggest college football game in the season to that point. “This one is gonna be bonkers,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich wrote of the game. “If the Vols find a way to beat Georgia and Alabama during the regular season, they will easily have the best résumé in the country. Not to mention they’ll take the lead in the SEC East.” Tennessee and Georgia are two of the nine remaining unbeaten teams in college football to this point. After the game on Nov. 5 that won’t be the case.