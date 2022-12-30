Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral moments from College Football Playoff media days
ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program.
The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.
Of course, the players and coaches weren’t just focusing on the business at hand, as a number of light-hearted moments were produced on the afternoon.
Such as Jalen Carter recounting his iconic sack of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
“It happened fast. It was a big moment for me,” Carter said. “It just happened on the spin on the tackle. When I rose up, I just took him with me.”
Carter was far from the only Georgia player to produce a memorable moment this season, as a number of players got a chance to discuss the 2022 season and what comes next for Georgia.
That starts on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the Buckeyes in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinals.
“Jalen Carter up front. He shines on film,” Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He’s a really good player. I’m actually a fan of his. I watch Georgia defense a lot. They fly around, play really good ball. Their safeties do a great job, 29 and 24. Even though 24 is pretty young, he plays really hard and is good in coverage, blitzes really hard.”