Georgia brings back one of the most talented teams in the country in 2026.

And one position that could spearhead a deep run in the College Football Playoff is Georgia’s defensive line.

This group brings back a lot of talent, with Christen Miller being the only significant loss this offseason. Miller was taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy thinks Georgia has the No. 10 defensive line in the sport entering next season.

“There’s too much upside here to leave Georgia off this list,” McElroy said in a recent episode of the Always College Football podcast. “So at number 10, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs with real top five potential by November if this group develops into what they could become.”

Sophomore defensive tackle Elijah Griffin could be a big reason for that improvement in 2026. He was one of the top freshmen in the country last season and was downright unblockable at times this spring.

Griffin isn’t the only piece with untapped upside. Gabe Harris and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye were also mentioned by McElroy as ascending players.

Georgia is going to need more out of its defensive line this upcoming season, as McElroy took note of the lack of sacks last season. Georgia had only 20 in 14 games, fewest in the SEC.

The Bulldogs did add edge rusher Amaris Williams via the transfer portal this offseason, but he suffered an ACL injury that could prevent him from playing this season.

Georgia knows it needs more from a pass rush perspective in 2026. Georgia coach Kirby Smart harped on that aspect multiple times this spring.

McElroy is banking on Georgia not having the same weakness two seasons in a row.

“One thing I know about Kirby Smart, they have never sat on their own floor for two consecutive years,” Smart said. “They adjusted throughout the season last year and got better. However, it didn’t result in sack production. The young talent on this defensive line is too good. The program track record is too strong.”

Georgia did finish fourth in the country last season in run defense. The Bulldogs know the first priority is stopping the run so as to force more teams into obvious passing situations.

With so much returning talent, Georgia should again contend for a national championship. Georgia’s best teams under Smart have always had strong defensive lines, specifically the 2021 team that featured Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker.

Griffin, Harris and Jonah-Ajonye will need to take significant jumps if they’re to replicate what that special gap did.

But there’s a clear belief in Georgia’s defensive line talent, both internally and externally, that it could have one of the best units in the country.