Georgia wide receivers look to cap off strong spring with G-Day performance
ATHENS — Georgia is going to throw the ball a healthy amount on G-Day. That’s almost always been the case under Kirby Smart, especially so when there is an ongoing quarterback competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.
But the Bulldogs are also incentivized to showcase one of their strengths. That would be the wide receiver room.
Multiple pass catchers have had strong springs. Smart prasied the jobs done by Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as leaders.
Georgia is in a better spot at the wide receiver position than it was a season ago. The Bulldogs brought in five wide receivers this offseason, two via the transfer portal and three early enrollees in Zeed Haynes, Tyler Williams and Anthony Evans.
Related: Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the wide receiver room this spring, as Smart has lamented the lack of experience in the room with all the new faces. Georgia did see AD Mitchell, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson all depart the program this offseason as well.
Still, Smart is encouraged by what he has seen from the position group this spring. It’s given the Georgia head coach a better idea of where things stand with the on-going quarterback battle.
“A lot of it comes down to who is around him,” Smart said on the quarterback position. “Does he have the skillset of players around him that allow them to make plays or is he going to be forced to make plays? Does your defense play well enough that the quarterback doesn’t or does have to make plays? It’s a total team effort.”
Georgia also still has a strong tight end room, with Brock Bowers returning and Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie also earning praise this spring. But with Darnell Washington gone and a deeper wide receiver room, look for Georgia to lean more on its wide receivers in 2023.
The first chance to do so will come on Saturday. G-Day is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, with ESPN2 broadcasting the scrimmage.
