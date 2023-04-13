Georgia wide receivers look to cap off strong spring with G-Day performance

ATHENS — Georgia is going to throw the ball a healthy amount on G-Day. That’s almost always been the case under Kirby Smart, especially so when there is an ongoing quarterback competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. But the Bulldogs are also incentivized to showcase one of their strengths. That would be the wide receiver room. Multiple pass catchers have had strong springs. Smart prasied the jobs done by Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as leaders.

Georgia is in a better spot at the wide receiver position than it was a season ago. The Bulldogs brought in five wide receivers this offseason, two via the transfer portal and three early enrollees in Zeed Haynes, Tyler Williams and Anthony Evans. It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the wide receiver room this spring, as Smart has lamented the lack of experience in the room with all the new faces. Georgia did see AD Mitchell, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson all depart the program this offseason as well.