The Georgia Bulldogs have 12 former 5-star prospects on their 2026 team.

A third of them all play the same position. When considering that, it’s of little surprise that Georgia’s linebacker room is viewed as one of the best in the country for the upcoming season.

Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker were all former 5-star prospects. All four have spent at least one season in Athens and have emerged as contributors.

This isn’t the first time Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has had this glut of 5-star talent in his room. But it is rare that the Bulldogs have this level of talent with this combined level of experience.

Wilson is entering his fourth season at Georgia. The best Georgia linebackers have usually left after three seasons in Athens. CJ Allen, who signed in the same 2023 recruiting class as Wilson, followed that path as he enters his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a junior, Wilson ranked third on the team in tackles and tackles for loss. With so much experience, he’ll undoubtedly be one of the key faces on Georgia’s defense this fall.

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism in the linebacker room comes in the form of Cole and Williams. Both are entering their third seasons. They’re aware of how Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker blossomed into Butkus Award winners during their third seasons in Athens.

“Man, they’re gonna be good, just based off the fact that they love to work,” Wilson said of Williams and Cole this spring. “Like, you come in here and you like to work, and you can run and hit, and you can play in this defense, and they can do both of those, and they’re intelligent at the same time, so that’s a good combination.”

For Cole, he’ll look to build off a sophomore season where he led the team with 4.5 sacks. Despite solid production, it still feels like there’s a ton of meat on the bone in terms of what Cole can do for this defense.

As the Bulldogs look to increase their sack output this coming season, Cole figures to make a massive leap.

Williams hasn’t yet gotten the chance to be the every-down contributor that Wilson and Cole have in a Georgia uniform.

He’s largely been a rotational player, though he did see an uptick in snaps when Allen suffered a late season knee injury. Williams had 36 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss last season.

With Allen off to the NFL, Williams figures to step into the former All-Americans’ snaps. It will be difficult for Williams to shine brighter than that of Cole and Wilson, but that won’t stop the third-year linebacker from trying to do so.

Walker is the biggest enigma in the linebacker room. Part of that is because of his athleticism, which was on display in wins over Alabama and Texas last season.

But Walker missed most of spring practice after having surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Walker’s athleticism is a big reason he ended the 2025 recruiting cycle as a 5-star prospect. But he’s still learning the finer points of playing off-ball linebacker. He’s not the first to need time to make that transition, as his development arc doesn’t seem to be dissimilar from that of Jalon Walker.

Georgia does need Walker to make significant contributions this coming season at inside linebacker. They might be the only school in the country that can realistically preach patience for a former 5-star linebacker.

What Georgia gets from the sophomore may be equivalent to the amount of whipped cream on top of an ice cream sundae.

Georgia’s best defenses have always been powered by its inside linebackers. The 2021 group had two seniors in Quay Walker and Channing Tindall and a junior Dean make play after play for the Bulldogs. There was so much talent on that team that former 5-star prospect Smael Mondon was limited to special teams duties.

Georgia hopes that the trio of Wilson, Cole and Williams rivals that 2021 crew. With Walker waiting in the wings, The Bulldogs have plenty of options on what should be an elite defensive unit.