Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2732 (June 19, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will look at how CBS ranked UGA LB’s among top position groups. Brandon will also break down Kirby Smart’s transfer philosophy. DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell also stops by give his insight into UGA’s 2027 recruiting momentum.

CBS reveals ‘secret’ behind UGA’s defensive dominance

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share some recent praise for Georgia’s linebackers from CBS and explain how the further emergence of that position group in 2026 could be crucial for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I react to some candid statements from former UGA wide receiver Zachariah Branch regarding why he transferred to Georgia.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the continued battle in Washington DC over the future of college athletics.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.