ATHENS — We’re still months away from the start of the college football season. But with spring practice wrapping up around the country, we have new data points on how some of the top teams in the country are looking.

And ESPN’s Mark Schlabach likes what he’s been able to glean from Georgia this spring.

Schlabach moved Georgia up in the rankings, as the Bulldogs were previously No. 4 but now sit at No. 3.

“The Bulldogs were the second-youngest team in the SEC in 2025, but coach Kirby Smart still managed to win the program’s second straight SEC title and reach the CFP again,” Schlabach said. “Georgia went back to its bread and butter under Smart -- running the ball and stopping the run. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is back after a solid first season as the starter, and persuading tailback Nate Frazier to stay was big. The defense should again be stingy, and Smart retooled the secondary with experienced transfers.”

Of the four transfer defensive backs the Bulldogs added, Clemson’s Khalil Barnes has made the biggest immediate impact.

The Bulldogs love the positional versatility Barnes brings to the team, as he’s quickly found a home as the team’s starting star.

“He’s done a good job. He’s very intelligent, been well coached,” Smart said. “Came from a really good program, good coaching background. Played in multiple defenses, played multiple positions. Sharp, savvy. Good football player.”

While Georgia will always want to dominate in and against the run, Smart added that there are two other key areas of focus this spring for Georgia.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have to become more explosive. They’ll look to do so despite having to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from a season ago. Georgia added Isiah Canion from the transfer portal but look for Talyn Taylor and Landon Roldan to be under the spotlight on G-Day.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia has to do a better job of pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Georgia had only 20 sacks last season, the fewest of the Smart era.

Georgia brought in Larry Knight to be the team’s new outside linebackers coach, hoping a fresh perspective juices the sack totals.

“He’s one of those guys that, throw their cleats on, he’ll go out there and compete with them and teach them,” Smart said of Knight. “And very technical in his process of the way he teaches. Something he’s still getting comfortable with those guys, because that’s not a relationship that you just earn overnight. He’s still earning their trust, and they’re still earning his.”

Georgia also made a change on the offensive line, with Phil Rauscher stepping for Stacy Searels.

The only teams ahead of Georgia in Schlabach’s rankings are Ohio State and Oregon. Georgia’s 2026 schedule sees them play only three teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-early top-25, as Georgia hosts No. 13 Oklahoma on Sept. 26, visits No. 16 Alabama on Oct. 10 and then faces No. 9 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 7.

Georgia will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, with the game being streamed on ESPN+.