By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

What we learned about each Georgia football position group this spring
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows not to make any judgments based on G-Day. It is just one of 15 spring practices.
Travis Smith Jr: Priority in-state WR says he will ‘feel the energy every …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 WR and the No. 114 overall prospect for …
Georgia running back Andrew Paul plans to enter transfer portal
ATHENS — The transfer portal is set to open on Tuesday, and Georgia appears to be losing one of its running backs as Andrew Paul plans to enter the transfer portal. Paul …
Kirby Smart updates Georgia quarterback position as transfer portal window …
ATHENS — Georgia got a long look at quarterback Gunner Stockton on Saturday.
