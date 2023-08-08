Schumann has been instrumental in helping guide Georgia to back-to-back national championships. If the Bulldogs are to win a third straight national championship, an unprecedented feat in modern college football, Schumann will be a big reason why.
“Let him be who we are. Let him keep, you know, being hard on us,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Let him keep coaching every little thing that he can. Let the linebackers just listen to him ‘cause he’s one of the best in the business.”
Schumann has plenty of talent at his disposal, beyond just the two returning starters. Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker have also earned early praise to start fall camp. The Bulldogs also brought in three of the top six inside linebacker prospects in the previous recruiting cycle.
Schumann has recruited all of those players to Georgia and turned his position group into an NFL assembly line. It’s part of why Schumann is seen as one of the top defensive coaches in the sport. You get why the Eagles were interested. And understand why some college team is likely going to give Schumann the opportunity to run his own program sooner rather than later.
The Georgia coach knows he could’ve potentially found success elsewhere. He’s only ever coached at Alabama and Georgia, two of the most successful programs over the previous decade in college football.
But Schumann is also aware enough to know success isn’t promised. Whether you’re surrounded by top-flight recruits or former Georgia draft picks.