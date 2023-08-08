ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann does not have to be here.

He interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator this offseason. He could’ve potentially joined up again with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and others.

Instead, he’ll just have to manage texting with his former players as they are similarly busy with training camp. Schumann mentioned he had specifically heard from Kelee Ringo recently about how things are going in Philadelphia.

“I think when you’re successful, opportunities come for everybody,” Schumann said. “Opportunities come for players, opportunities come for coaches. It was an honor to be considered and to be reached out to by them. You know, I appreciate it.”