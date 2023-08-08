Georgia football extends contracts for 5 assistant coaches

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia has extended the contracts of five assistants, according to an open records request obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Defensive coordinator and Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and tight ends coach Todd Hartley both received two-year extensions to their contracts.

Schumann’s contract was extended through June 30, 2026. He will be making $1.9 million this season. The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Schumann for their defensive coordinator opening this offseason, but Schumann elected to remain in Athens.

He was been with the program since 2016, and is the longest-tenured defensive assistant on Smart’s staff.

Hartley also received a two-year extension, taking his contract through June 30 of 2026. Hartley will make $850,000, making him the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country.

Running backs coach Dell McGee, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe all received one-year extensions running through June 30, 2025. McGee will make $850,000, Searels $750,000 and Uzo-Diribe $500,000. Searels and Uzo-Diribe are both in their second seasons with the program, while McGee has been with Georgia since 2016.

David Cooper, Georgia’s director of football recruiting relations, received a pay raise, bumping his salary from $170,000 to $185,000. His contract will also run through June 30, 2025.

Georgia made only one staff change this offseason, as Mike Bobo will step in for Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. The latter left to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Bobo will make $1 million and call plays this season for Georgia. He will also be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the importance of staff continuity as the Bulldogs try to win another national championship.

“Every full-time coach on this year’s staff -- listen to me carefully -- every full-time coach on this year’s staff was on last year’s staff,” Smart said at SEC media days. “Tell me the last time a National Championship team can say that. The same strength and conditioning coach, Scott Sinclair; the same player development coach, Jonas Jennings; and the same athletic trainer, Ron Courson, has been at our place for eight consecutive years, the entire time I’ve been there.”

Georgia is in the midst of fall camp as it continues to prepare for the 2023 season. Georgia opens against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. The game is set for a 6 p.m. ET start. Schumann, Hartley, McGee and Bobo will all speak to reporters this week.

