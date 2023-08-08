Georgia football extends contracts for 5 assistant coaches

He was been with the program since 2016, and is the longest-tenured defensive assistant on Smart’s staff.

Hartley also received a two-year extension, taking his contract through June 30 of 2026. Hartley will make $850,000, making him the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country.

Running backs coach Dell McGee, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe all received one-year extensions running through June 30, 2025. McGee will make $850,000, Searels $750,000 and Uzo-Diribe $500,000. Searels and Uzo-Diribe are both in their second seasons with the program, while McGee has been with Georgia since 2016.

David Cooper, Georgia’s director of football recruiting relations, received a pay raise, bumping his salary from $170,000 to $185,000. His contract will also run through June 30, 2025.

Georgia made only one staff change this offseason, as Mike Bobo will step in for Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. The latter left to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Bobo will make $1 million and call plays this season for Georgia. He will also be the team’s quarterbacks coach.