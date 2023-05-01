Philadelphia Eagles GM details why having so many Georgia football players ‘gives you a head start’

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman clearly likes what he sees from the Georgia football program. Over the course of the last two NFL drafts, he’s added six players who played for Kirby Smart. The most recent haul includes Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith. The NFC champions also traded for running back D’Andre Swift on Saturday. There’s a method to Roseman’s ways, as the Eagles decision-maker shared during Saturday’s NFL draft coverage on ESPN.

"We've been fortunate here to have chemistry here on this football team," Roseman said. "When we're talking about chemistry, when you have guys that are new and coming in to a new city, a new environment, a new football team, now they know people. They're not uncertain. They can go to each other and say, 'Tell me how this works. Tell me about the city. Where should I live, where should I go?' "A lot of the things we take for granted when we're talking about the draft process. And now they have people to rely on. They have people here that they know have their back. So that enhances the chemistry and culture of our football team. Maybe even gives you a head start on that process a little bit."