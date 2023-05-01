Philadelphia Eagles GM details why having so many Georgia football players ‘gives you a head start’
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman clearly likes what he sees from the Georgia football program.
Over the course of the last two NFL drafts, he’s added six players who played for Kirby Smart. The most recent haul includes Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith. The NFC champions also traded for running back D’Andre Swift on Saturday.
There’s a method to Roseman’s ways, as the Eagles decision-maker shared during Saturday’s NFL draft coverage on ESPN.
“We’ve been fortunate here to have chemistry here on this football team,” Roseman said. “When we’re talking about chemistry, when you have guys that are new and coming in to a new city, a new environment, a new football team, now they know people. They’re not uncertain. They can go to each other and say, ‘Tell me how this works. Tell me about the city. Where should I live, where should I go?’
“A lot of the things we take for granted when we’re talking about the draft process. And now they have people to rely on. They have people here that they know have their back. So that enhances the chemistry and culture of our football team. Maybe even gives you a head start on that process a little bit.”
Related: Nolan Smith trolls Florida in draft call with Eagles: ‘You want to win’
“These guys, we bring them in here, we have to develop them,” Roseman said. “We can’t just ask them to come on the field and play. We have to develop them on and off the field. That’s our responsibility. We have a great staff here that takes that part of the job seriously. We’ll rally around him and give him the support he needs to be a great player on the field and the best person he can be off the field.”
Philadelphia was not the only team to draft multiple Bulldogs, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams also seem to be stockpiling Georgia players. The Steelers added Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington to the roster a year after they took George Pickens in the second round.
The Rams added quarterback Stetson Bennett and offensive tackle Warren McClendon as well. Those two organizations clearly see what Philadelphia is doing and the value in familiarity.
Kirby Smart spoke often over the last two years about the importance of connection. It was a key reason the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships. Roseman is hoping for something similar with his current team. On the offensive side of the ball, Roseman has been willing to lean on Alabama players such as Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith.
Defensively, it’s clear he wants some of what made Georgia so successful in recent years. The Eagles traded up to grab both Carter and Ringo, further showcasing his belief in them and what they can bring to the table.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football winners and losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft makes case for Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ as best of modern era
- What the 2023 NFL Draft tells us about the state of Georgia football
- Georgia football produces most selections in 2023 NFL Draft, sets another NFL draft record
- Kenny McIntosh’s NFL draft day call will get Georgia fans emotional
- NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players
- Column: Hollywood comes calling for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 2023 NFL Draft, appropriately enough
- D’Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia Eagles, adding another Georgia Bulldog to the mix