Gunner Stockton has seen a bit more of transfer addition Isiah Canion than the Georgia fan.

Canion arrived this offseason from Georgia Tech. He’s expected to be a big part of the Georgia passing offense. A season ago, USC transfer Zachariah Branch set records at Georgia, emerging as Stockton’s favorite target.

Replicating what Branch did will be difficult. And his game is very different from that of the 6-foot-4 Canion.

But the Georgia quarterback has loved what he’s seen from his new wide receiver this offseason

“He is pretty special in pads,” Stockton told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “He looks awesome. But he’s done a great job of, you know, working and doing everything in the offseason. If it’s, you know, when it’s winter workouts, then it goes to spring. Like, he had a great spring, and just the work he’s been putting into it. And, you know, he’s buying into the culture. You’d think he’s been here for three years or two years. But he’s a great guy to go in and work with every day.”

Canion might be new to Georgia after catching 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns at Georgia Tech last season, but he did play with a few of his current teammates when he was a standout for Warner Robins High School. There, Canion played with current Georgia defenders Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins.

Stockton didn’t just explain his excitement about Canion at SEC Media Days. In a wide-ranging interview with Brandon Adams, the Georgia quarterback touched on a number of topics.

You can see the full transcript of the interview below.

On making memories at Georgia …

“Yeah, absolutely. I feel like if you get in, you know, the daily stuff, if you lose focus of, truly, hey, I love the game of football. Like, you can remember, like, you know, six years old when people were playing Little League football. Like, going back to what you truly love, like, I think it just keeps you grounded and not losing sight of, hey, you’re playing at the University of Georgia. Like, you get the opportunity that most people would kill for. You know what I mean? But just, like I said, making the most of it, making memories and having fun with everybody in the locker room and coaches as well.”

On what he’s learned over the last year …

“I’ve learned, you know, going through a full season, having to deal with the highs and lows of a season, not being able to … not riding the high too high or the low too low. Just for me, just being the same guy every day and being consistent with showing up to the facility and working and at the end of the day doing my job and being there for everybody.”

On being in good physical shape …

“I think truly just going through a whole season and knowing the wear and tear of a season, what your body can get down to. So I’m just trying to get my body in the right, going into the season in the right, what it needs to be and trying to just set myself up for success.”

On what he sees when a play breaks down …

“Yeah, some of the most explosive plays come off of scrambles and making a play. But most of it’s like, you know, if the line, like, protection gets beat or, you know, the route isn’t there, just having to kind of get off schedule. But it’s kind of, you can’t do that every time. You’ve got to play each play like it’s its own play and, you know, execute at the end of the day. But whenever something like that happens, you’ve got to be able to extend and be able to also know when to run or extend a little bit to throw. Like, you’ve got to be able to make decisions on the move. So that’s a big part of just knowing what to do and play each play like it’s own.”

On if anybody has stood out among his pass catchers …

“We’ve had a great group of guys come in, and it’s been fun to go into work with them every day. Obviously, everybody knows Zach. He’s a great player, and I hope the best for him. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve played with. But, you know, this year’s a new year, and I’m really excited for some of the new guys to play. And I’m excited just to, you know, go into the season. I know all the work we put in, and we’ll go into fall camp, and it’ll just keep on going. Hopefully it’ll build, and we’ll set ourselves up for success.”

On Isiah Canion …

“He is pretty special in pads. He looks awesome. But he’s done a great job of, you know, working and doing everything in the offseason. If it’s, you know, when it’s winter workouts, then it goes to spring. Like, he had a great spring, and just the work he’s been putting into it. And, you know, he’s buying into the culture. You’d think he’s been here for three years or two years. But he’s a great guy to go in and work with every day.”

On Dante Dowdell on the Georgia RB situation …

“Yeah, I hope the best for Dante. Everybody’s been thinking about him and hoping everything’s all right. And, you know, outside of that, I hope, you know, not football-wise, like I hope he’s good. But, you know, our running back room, we’ve got a bunch of good running backs, and we’re really excited. They’ll have a great year.”