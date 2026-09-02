Georgia is in full-on game week mode, with the Bulldogs opening the season on Saturday against Tennessee State.

With over 20 practices under their belt since the beginning of August, the Georgia coaching staff has gotten a long look at the team. Many improved, with some making strong cases for more playing time.

“Valdin has worked really hard. He’s created a role in terms of his twitch, his disruption. He’s really athletic,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of defensive lineman Valdin Sone. “Maybe could get stronger and, you know, be able to hold the point better. But when it comes to getting off blocks, running the ball, chasing the ball, he’s gonna make us better. He’s gonna have a role this year and play in some form or fashion.”

The Bulldogs saw several intense position battles play out, as the team used multiple scrimmages to test the members of the team.

Below is our look at how those position battles played out before Georgia’s first game of the season. The Bulldogs take on Tennessee State at 3 p.m. ET.

Backup QB: No one

Georgia has no worries with its starting quarterback in Gunner Stockton. He’s answered every question he can to this point, as the Bulldogs expect a more experienced Stockton will be even better than he was a season ago.

As for who might relieve Stockton in either a blowout or in case of injury, that is still a major question.

Ryan Puglisi has the experience edge over Ryan Montgomery, but the latter performed better in Georgia’s scrimmages. Hezekiah Millender also shouldn’t be overlooked as well.

If we had to guess, Puglisi is still QB2 on the depth chart. But with the Bulldogs facing an overmatched opponent to open the season, look for Georgia to get more clarity on who will be Stockton’s backup this season. The 2017, 2021 and 2024 seasons all saw Georgia start multiple quarterbacks while making the College Football Playoff.

Third-down running back: Nate Frazier

Cash Jones was a sneaky important piece of the Georgia offense last season. He hauled in 20 receptions while excelling as a pass blocker.

Georgia likes what it has in its running back room, even after the loss of Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell. Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. both had strong off-seasons as they enter their third seasons.

Those improvements allow Georgia to lean a little bit less on Frazier in the running game and more as a pass catcher.

“He’s becoming a weapon catching the ball out of the backfield,” Smart said. “That’s been a big focus for him. All in all, he’s worked really hard this camp.”

Frazier could well be Georgia’s most dynamic offensive weapon this season. He had 16 receptions last season for the Bulldogs. Georgia hopes that number is much higher this season.

Right tackle: Juan Gaston

Smart had some strong words for Gaston earlier in fall camp.

That the Georgia coach would speak about Gaston in such a candid way certainly raised some eyebrows.

“He has to be able to play more snaps,” Smart said of Gaston. “He’s got to have better stamina, and I’ve addressed that with him. I’ve told him. I said, ‘You can do one of two things: You can read what people write about you, or you can listen to what your coaches tell you and listen to the truth.’

“We’re very honest with him. To be able to start and play down in, down out, he’s got to get in better shape and be able to sustain.

But many who follow Georgia know that when Smart speaks like a player so bluntly, it’s because he knows said player can achieve great things.

If Gaston plays up to his potential, it leaves the Bulldogs in a great spot in terms of offensive tackle depth. Georgia can use Jah Jackson as a rotational piece, while it also continues to develop Ekene Ogboko.

But it all hinges on how Gaston responds to Smart’s criticism.

Strong safety: Kyron Jones

Jones was not viewed as one of the top candidates for this job when camp started. The big storyline around the fourth-year safety was that he had returned to practice after dealing with a foot injury for much of last season.

But Jones made a strong case to start with how he played in both scrimmages. Add in that he has starting experience from last season and it’s easy to see him lining up next to KJ Bolden.

The Georgia defensive backfield had a strong camp as a whole. That Jones seems to have solidified the biggest area of concern should make this one of Georgia’s better position groups in 2026.