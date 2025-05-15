Kirby Smart knows winning last year’s SEC Championship game came with a price. Quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Texas, while the win set Georgia up with a game against Notre Dame.

But Smart has no regrets about how things played out last season and how it impacted Georgia’s season or expectations.

“To win the SEC in the way we won it, I think Texas and us were both really beat up in the grueling season,” Smart said in an appearance with Paul Finebaum. “We played seven overtimes a week before. They go play at – I guess it was at A&M. I mean, we both came kind of walking wounded into that and talking to Sark about it. It took a lot out of both our teams to play in that game."

Georgia actually played an eight-overtime game against rival Georgia Tech before having to go to and pull out an overtime win against the Longhorns.

With Beck out injured, Gunner Stockton stepped in to lead the Bulldogs to an overtime victory. The win gave Georgia a bye but it did end up matching them up with Notre Dame.

Texas, for losing the game, faced Clemson at home before next talking on Arizona State. Both teams were ranked lower than Notre Dame, though Arizona State was seeded higher by virtue of winning the Big 12.

The Longhorns saw their season come to an end against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The playoff results have had an impact in how Texas and Georgia have been viewed entering the upcoming 2025 season. Most see Texas as the top team in the SEC, while Georgia has something to prove.

“We go all day, have a good run in the playoffs,” Smart said of Texas. “We don’t. Notre Dame beats us, and Notre Dame had a great team, and they’ve done a great job there. I’m very pleased with where we were. Do I want to win a National Championship? Absolutely. But that’s not going to be the be-all and end-all for us. We want to get the most out of every team we can.”

Smart acknowledges that it’s a good thing to have championship expectations. With a 12-team College Football Playoff, teams are going to need more to go right in order to win a championship.

Georgia won back-to-back national championships during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Georgia famously didn’t win the 2021 SEC Championship, losing to Alabama before beating the Crimson Tide in the rematch.

Smart is 3-4 in SEC Championship games during his time at Georgia. With Texas and Oklahoma now annual members in the league, winning the SEC is going to be all the more difficult, especially in the event the league expands to nine conference games.

“I actually think that it’s a great thing when you win a 16-team SEC conference, and it’s probably one of the best years we’ve had in terms of winning games,” Smart said. “And it is hard to do when you play seven or eight top-ten teams, which we were able to do. But I really don’t get caught up in it. I love the expectation. I embrace that. I think that’s a good thing because if it’s not there, then what are you playing for, you know?”

Georgia faces a similarly tough SEC schedule in 2025, though it does face Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss at home. The Bulldogs played them all on the road last season. Georgia visits Tennessee and Auburn in 2025 as its marquee road games.

The Bulldogs open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30. Georgia’s first SEC game is against Tennessee on Sept. 13.