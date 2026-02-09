ATHENS — Drake Maye nearly won MVP for his play this past season for the New England Patriots. Yet in the biggest game of his life, Maye looked overwhelmed. Seattle’s Mike Macdonald, a Georgia alum, got the best of the young New England quarterback.

Maye’s inexperience showed up in the biggest moment of the season for New England, as he turned the ball over three times in the 29-13 loss.

Experience can often be overlooked as an attribute for a quarterback. Especially in an age where physical traits are more prioritized than ever.

Yet in 2026, Georgia brings back a quarterback who has already played in his fair share of big stages.

What was perhaps the single biggest question for the Georgia program last offseason is now a real strength and asset with Gunner Stockton returning for Georgia.

“Having an experienced quarterback. I mean, last year you would have said he had a taste of experience coming back,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in an interview with Jeff Dantzler and Glory Glory. “Now you got full on two playoffs, two SEC championship games. I mean, you won’t find a more experienced guy at doing things than Gunner’s been.”

Stockton started all 14 games for the Bulldogs last season, in addition to starting the final game of the 2024 season.

While there were some bumps along the way, Stockton played well for the most part in 2025. He accounted for 34 touchdowns while throwing for 2,894 yards and rushing for another 462.

He did so despite dealing with injuries along the offensive line for much of the season. Yet that didn’t stop him from leading Georgia to road wins over Tennessee and Auburn, outdueling Arch Manning and Texas, and beating Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“I‘d say confidence is the biggest part,” Stockton said prior to the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss. “That just comes with a bunch of banked reps and games going through a whole season. I’m a lot more confident now than I was last year.”

For as well as Stockton played, he knows there are still areas of his game he can improve. There was a long stretch in Georgia’s season-ending loss where the team’s offense failed to move the football. Stockton rallied the Bulldogs from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, but he needed to do more when Georgia held a 21-12 lead.

Stockton and Georgia seemed to be at their best, strangely, when the offense was having to play from behind. His performances against Tennessee and the first game against Ole Miss illustrate that. In the fourth quarter this past season, Stockton completed 83% of his passes while throwing for 7 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The goal for Stockton in 2026 is to play with a more attacking mindset, rather than worrying about making a mistake.

“I think a lot of the improvement you’ve seen throughout the year, he was so, I don’t wanna do anything to cost Georgia, that he maybe did not play as free as he needed to in some situations,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said prior to the Sugar Bowl. “And he’s kinda come out of his shell a little bit, and you’re able to see more true of what Gunner Stockton is and who he is as a quarterback. And he knows he’s not even close to reaching his ceiling. He can continue to improve.”

With the Bulldogs having to replace six of their top seven pass catchers and two starting offensive linemen, Stockton will have to become a more important piece of the Georgia offense in 2026. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach tabbed Stockton as a ‘Way-Too-Early’ Heisman Trophy contender for next season. Stockton finished seventh in voting last year.

Just because a quarterback returns for another season does not automatically equal improvement. Carson Beck regressed in a number of ways in what was his final season in Athens.

If Stockton is to do what Beck and Maye were not, he’ll have to mesh his earned experience with tangible improvements to lead Georgia to a national championship.