Offensive tackle Tyler Booker shared a video of Kirby Smart working out in Georgia's new weight room
WATCH: Kirby Smart gets after it in new weight room in front of recruits

This past weekend was one of the more important recruiting weekends for the 2022 cycle, as Georgia hosted a number of top prospects.

One of those visiting prospects was Tyler Booker. He’s the No. 42 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings and one of Georgia’s top offensive line prospects for this cycle. He and a number of IMG Academy teammates were in town to see Georgia’s campus.

On Monday, Booker gave us a sneak peek of what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is like on one of these massive visit weekends.

Even with de-commitments from 5-star prospects Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie, Georgia is still in a good spot as it fills out its 2022 recruiting class. With 10 commitments, Georgia has the No. 4 ranked class for the cycle.

Smart and the Georgia coaching staff will be able to host visitors once again this coming weekend, wrapping up will have been an incredibly busy month. With so much going on, it’s easy to see why Smart’s energy is such a key part of the Georgia program.

