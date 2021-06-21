WATCH: Kirby Smart gets after it in new weight room in front of recruits

This past weekend was one of the more important recruiting weekends for the 2022 cycle, as Georgia hosted a number of top prospects.

One of those visiting prospects was Tyler Booker. He’s the No. 42 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings and one of Georgia’s top offensive line prospects for this cycle. He and a number of IMG Academy teammates were in town to see Georgia’s campus.

On Monday, Booker gave us a sneak peek of what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is like on one of these massive visit weekends.