Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last season. He led Georgia to a berth in the College Football Playoff, in addition to winning the SEC.

Yet according to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Stockton is not among the 40 most important players in college football.

Connelly compiled his list and filled it with many of the top names in the sport. Arch Manning of Texas and Dante Moore of Oregon both made Connelly’s cut, as they were categorized as “QBs with a game-changing leap in them.”

Connelly deemed Stockton, along with Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, ineligible for inclusion on the list based on the fact that they finished in the top 10 of QBR last season.

There was one Georgia player to make the list, as Connelly singled out wide receiver Isiah Canion. He fell into the category of “Most important non-QB transfers.”

“Georgia desperately needs a bigger big-play presence in 2026 — it’s virtually the only thing separating the Bulldogs from the national title-level form,” Connelly wrote. “But with five of Gunner Stockton‘s top six targets gone, the receiving corps will be asked to both maintain high efficiency levels and add more pop. That’s where Canion theoretically comes in. The junior averaged 14.6 yards per catch at Georgia Tech in 2025, and 11 of his 39 career receptions have gone for 20-plus. But a lot will be asked of a guy with just 39 career catches.”

Canion has already generated strong buzz during his time in Athens.

Stockton, center Drew Bobo and head coach Kirby Smart have all raved about what the Georgia Tech transfer has brought to the table.

“He’s a great player. I think he was brought in because he’s a great player as well. But he’s done a great job this offseason. It’s neat to go and see all the work that he’s put in. If it’s seven-on-sevens or workouts, this whole offseason, he’s always been there putting in the work, putting in the effort. It’s neat to see him, just the fire and passion that he has for the University of Georgia and buying into our culture.”

Canion caught 33 passes for Georgia Tech last year, turning them into 480 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Stockton knows the lack of receivers has put more onto his plate for the upcoming season.

Even so many new parts, Stockton is confident in what Georgia can do this coming season.

“When you think of pressure, they say pressure is a privilege,” Stockton said at SEC Media Days. “Playing in the SEC, that’s where you want to play. You want to play in the hard games. You want to play in the night games, 3:30 games. I think that’s the cool part.”

Stockton and Canion will take the practice field starting on Wednesday. Georgia opens the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.