Daniel Jeremiah NFL mock draft sends offensive tackle Broderick Jones to a ‘dream scenario’

With the first wave of free agent signings taken care, Daniel Jeremiah produced an updated mock draft to better reflect what some teams’ needs. Jeremiah has three Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round. Jalen Carter is first up, as Jeremiah sees him landing with the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 5. Carter has not had the best pre-draft process, as he was arrested for racing and reckless driving charges. He also showed up at Georgia’s Pro Day nine pounds heavier than he did at the NFL combine and struggled to get through position drills.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a defense of Carter when speaking at Georgia’s Pro Day. “There’s a lot of questions generally, but with the situation, probably more questions and more direct,” Smart said. “You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here. Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. “The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”