Brock Bowers looks forward to new offense, quarterback competition: ‘It’s a QB fight’

ATHENS — Brock Bowers knows quarterback Brock Vandagriff better than just about anyone on the team. Not so much because they share the same first name but because they’ve been roommates during their time in Athens. Bowers has noticed a change in Vandagriff this spring. While Bowers has been off showing he’s one of the best players in the country, Vandagriff has been biding his time to replace Stetson Bennett at quarterback.

Vandagriff though won’t be given the job. He’ll have to beat out Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton, who are also competing for the job. “He has a different sense of urgency and sense of focus to him,” Bowers said of Vandagriff. “Just getting up and studying the playbook, studying what we have that day. I’m proud of him. He seems a lot more involved in everything that’s going on.” Bowers was quick to praise Beck as well, knowing there’s just as good a chance he’ll be catching passes from him this fall. The Georgia tight end saw plenty of passes from Bennett in recent years, as he led Georgia in receiving yards and touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. While the Georgia offense will look different in the fall, Bowers is still going to be a significant part of it. “I think it just goes back to building trust with the dudes,” Bowers said. “They’re all going to get reps because we take so many reps in practice. We’re all going to get more reps together. The more reps we can get, the more trust and relationships we can build on the field.” Related: Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice to Georgia football quarterback hopefuls

In addition to a new quarterback, Bowers will be playing in a new offense. Things will be different under Mike Bobo, but not because of a change in verbiage or offensive philosophy. Without Darnell Washington, Georgia isn’t as likely to be reliant on multiple tight end sets. And the slight changes to the offense have gotten an early thumbs up from Georgia’s most productive player. “He’s been throwing a few wrinkles of his own in there. He’s been doing a good job,” Bowers said of Bobo. “We’ve kept most of the same terms, and he’s made it an easy transition for all of us. I like what he’s been doing. He’s thrown a few wrinkles in there that I like.” To overcome the loss of Washington, Bowers has admitted he’s focused on improving as a run blocker this spring in addition to adding more strength. The same could be said for Oscar Delp, the man who has the unenviable task of replacing Washington. Bowers doesn’t have a whole lot more to prove, whether it be to the quarterbacks, Bobo or anyone. But that hasn’t slowed him down one bit. He’s still works as hard as he did two springs ago when he was an unknown player out of California. Whoever ends up lining up under center will benefit greatly from having Bowers on the offense. Not just as a pass catcher or what he can do in the run game but as a leader for the team.

UGA News