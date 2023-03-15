Nolan Smith shares why he wants Kirby Smart’s job as Georgia football coach: ‘I’m coming for his job’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith wants Kirby Smart’s job. The soon-to-be first-round pick first has his NFL career to pursue. That was his main focus at Georgia’s pro day.
But after that concludes, he wants to do what Smart has done for their alma mater. Only better.
“Yeah I told coach Smart I’m coming for his job,” Smith said following his pro day workout on Wednesday. “100 percent try and run it better than he did. Try and get some 4-peats, 5-peats. It may sound easy. He did amazing things, he’s an amazing coach but yeah I’m coming for his job.”
Related: Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
Smith’s Georgia career was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in Georgia’s win over Florida. Yet he found a way to continue making an impact for the Bulldogs, cheering on his teammates and providing instruction from the sideline.
Since Georgia’s championship season came to an end, Smith has been focused on putting his best foot forward for NFL teams and it shows. He was one of the stars of the combine as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. He also posted one of the top vertical jumps of all players with a 41.5′ mark.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Jalen Carter pro day performance leaves NFL teams with only more questions
- What we learned on the first day of spring practice for Georgia football
- Georgia players vow to ‘Do it for Dev,’ more than just words, Bulldogs set elite standard
- Jalen Carter takes center stage at Georgia football Pro Day; 3 other things to watch
- Georgia football podcast: UGA focused on ‘turning the page’ as spring practice begins
- WATCH: Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins spring practice
- Kirby Smart, Georgia football players speak out on team culture questions: ‘It feels like a slap in the face’