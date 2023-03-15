Nolan Smith shares why he wants Kirby Smart’s job as Georgia football coach: ‘I’m coming for his job’

ATHENS — Nolan Smith wants Kirby Smart’s job. The soon-to-be first-round pick first has his NFL career to pursue. That was his main focus at Georgia’s pro day.

But after that concludes, he wants to do what Smart has done for their alma mater. Only better.

“Yeah I told coach Smart I’m coming for his job,” Smith said following his pro day workout on Wednesday. “100 percent try and run it better than he did. Try and get some 4-peats, 5-peats. It may sound easy. He did amazing things, he’s an amazing coach but yeah I’m coming for his job.”