Georgia wrapped up its Pro Day last Wednesday, with all 32 NFL teams on hand to check out Georgia’s draft crop.

And with the first few days of NFL free agency wrapped up as well, two new NFL mock drafts have been published to reflect the changes and new data points.

Both Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN and Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network had three Georgia players going in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr. and Jeremiah have outside linebacker Jalon Walker as the first player off the board. Kiper has Walker landing with the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick, while Jeremiah has the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Walker with the No. 5 pick.

Walker will have a private workout on April 17. He did not work out at Georgia’s Pro Day as he recovered from a quad injury he suffered after the NFL combine.

Walker’s biggest calling card is his ability to play both inside linebacker and outside linebacker. He feels that versatility will help him as he moves to the next level.

“The way I can play anything,” Walker said at his Pro Day. “The versatility role that I have here translates a lot for their game in the NFL. A lot of these teams want me to be a Swiss Army knife for their team.”

While both view Walker as a top-10 pick, they’re split on where Mykel Williams could end up.

Kiper has Williams landing with the Chicago Bears at the No. 10 pick. Jeremiah has Williams also landing with an NFC North team, but it’s the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 pick.

Williams has all the tools to be a successful player at the next level, but he never put it all together at Georgia.

Williams did battle an ankle injury during much of the 2024 season. But instead of shutting things down, Williams found it important to push through the pain and be there for his team.

“I feel like something I’m trying to relate to them is my work ethic and my mentality about working,” Williams said about what he wanted to show teams during his workout. “I feel like I’m trying to get that point across because I feel like that’s why I’m different from a lot of people in this class.

“I feel like I’ve got a different mentality about work than how I do it about my work. It’s different than how people in this class.”

Williams will also participate in a private workout on April 17.

Both Kiper and Jeremiah have Malaki Starks going in the first round, but the range on those two is also split. Jeremiah has Starks landing with the Dolphins at pick No. 13, while Kiper has him landing with the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 27.

“Malaki is a very, I guess, futuristic safety,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Starks. “I mean, he can play nickel, he can play man to man. More and more the safety is not what the safety was. The safety has evolved in the NFL because they’re in open sets, they’re playing more middle-field coverage. He has to be able to play man-to-man, he has to be able to cover people, match up on tight ends as they bring more and more tight ends to the league.

“He fits what teams wanna do, so he has a lot of value in the National Football League in terms of matchup and cover.”

Georgia is once again expected to have double-digit players taken in this year’s draft. Walker, Williams and Starks will all hope to have their names called on the first night of the draft, which is set for April 24.