Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2411 (March 17, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes you through why we might be seeing a real QB competition this spring. We also dig into the weekend’s recruiting headlines. Plus, we set up Georgia’s first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Our analyst Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show to breakdown how Georgia can land 5-star QB Jared Curtis

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s honest assessment of QB competition causes stir

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Kirby Smart has recently said about quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi and explain why those comments drew a strong reaction from some fans.

10-minute mark: I recap a busy weekend for UGA recruiting, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ visit and a new commitment for the Bulldogs in the 2026 class.

15-minute mark: I discuss the excitement around UGA’s return to the NCAA tournament and share thoughts on the tough draw that the Dawgs received.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible shakeup coming to ESPN’s College GameDay.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.